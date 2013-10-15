Getac Alters Rugged Computer Landscape with Lightest, Thinnest, Fastest Rugged Mobile Devices

V110 Rugged Convertible and F110 Tablet Set New Standard with Thin, Light Design; Large Display; and Industry-Leading Speed, Performance, and Features

Irvine, Calif. — Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is introducing the V110, the thinnest and lightest rugged convertible and the F110, the thinnest and lightest fully rugged large screen tablet.

V110 is a breakthrough-design rugged convertible less than 12 x 9 inches in size, a mere 1.3 inches thick and weighing just more than 4 pounds. The V110 is the thinnest and lightest fully rugged convertible ever built. A quick twist of the unique multi-position hinge allows the V110 to effortlessly transform from a laptop to a tablet, giving users the versatility needed for use in unpredictable environments. The V110 also features a large 11.6 inch display and a full-size, waterproof-membrane backlit keyboard 56% larger than the competition’s. Its 88 standard-sized, island-style independent keys provide an unmatched premium feel and increased durability.



F110 is a large-screen rugged tablet that packs superior performance and a large 11.6 inch display in a compact design. The F110 is less than 1 inch thick and just more than 12 x 8 inches in size. At 3 pounds, this rugged tablet is the lightest large-screen, fully rugged tablet ever built.



“With the compact, lightweight design of the new V110 convertible and F110 tablet, we’ve changed the rugged industry from devices that were simply portable to devices that are truly mobile,” explains Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “You can see the influences from our customers’ feedback in the weight, the dual battery design, the large 11.6 inch screen combined with the incredible performance of the latest fourth generation Intel Core processors.”



Both products incorporate the latest fourth generation Intel Core i5-4300U (1.9GHz) or i7-4600U (2.1GHz) processors, known as the Haswell platform and designed for speed and efficiency. The i5 and i7 CPUs feature Intel Turbo Boost Technology clocking maximum speeds up to 2.9GHz and 3.3GHz, respectively. In addition, the new Intel HD 4400 graphics provides an unparalleled level of responsiveness and frame rate for both 2D and 3D graphics.

One of the most useful features is also one of the simplest. Both the V110 and F110 feature dual hot-swappable batteries that allow for endless power by simply “swapping” in a fresh battery without needing to shut down applications or the operating system. Each V110 set of batteries provide up to 13 hours of operation. The F110 battery set provides up to 12 hours of operation.

Both feature removable flash-based storage based on the Next Generation Form Factor, allowing customers with sensitive data to retain their storage as the computer changes hands. The F110 has a removable door on the back of the tablet to access the storage module while the V110 features a removable storage drive that is 78% smaller and lighter than previous removable rugged storage solutions.

Access to remote data is critical to many Getac customers whose jobs are in the field. The V110 and F110 can be ordered with built-in multi-carrier 4G LTE on a single chip; large, enterprise customers can purchase a single 4G LTE configuration and choose which carrier is best based upon region or preference.* They both also support next generation 802.11ac WiFi. When connected to an 802.11ac router, the computers can deliver wireless performance that is up to three times faster. Additionally, new Bluetooth 4.0 technology boosts performance in the field. A brand-new 3-D antenna design captures eight bands, improving both signal strength and throughput while reducing drop offs. And, for vehicle deployments, three pass-through antenna ports can be added, allowing customers to simultaneously connect high-gain GPS, WWAN and WLAN roof-mounted antennae.

The revolutionary LumiBond™ technology creates a display that is more readable and offers better contrast and more crisp colors than any other rugged laptop display. By bonding the display glass with the touch panel and LCD, Getac has created a single pane that is more durable, improves readability, and provides a viewing angle up to 178 degrees.

The V110 fully rugged convertible and F110 fully rugged tablet are backed by Getac’s 3-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty, which includes damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure. The new computers are available for immediate ordering through Getac-authorized resellers. The F110 will begin shipping in November and the V110 will begin shipping in December.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2012 consolidated revenue $25.5 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets, and rugged handheld devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance, and field-service customers. For more information, visit us.getac.com.