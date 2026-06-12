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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

California officer fired after video shows colleague shot during police garage horseplay

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo called the conduct “juvenile, unacceptable behavior at the highest level”

June 12, 2026 01:25 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck

PASADENA, Calif. — Video released by the Pasadena Police Department shows the moment an officer was shot by a colleague during what city leaders described as “juvenile” horseplay inside a department parking garage. The incident led to one officer’s firing and remains under criminal review, KABC reported.

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris identified the officer who fired the shot as Roy Alatorre. The wounded officer, who was struck in the shoulder, has since recovered and remains employed by the department, according to KABC.

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Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo sharply criticized the officers’ conduct after video of the September incident was released on June 10.

“It’s juvenile, unacceptable behavior at the highest level on the part of these officers,” Gordo told KABC.

The video shows one officer drawing his weapon and pointing it at another officer who was seated inside a patrol vehicle before reholstering it. Police said the officer inside the vehicle also drew his weapon, which discharged, sending a round through the windshield and striking the other officer.

“Horseplay and/or failure to adhere to safety rules and standards of professional conduct will not be tolerated,” Harris said in a video released by the department. “This regretful conduct is not consistent with the expectations and service commitments of this department.”

Harris said the investigation remains ongoing and cited that as the reason the video was not released sooner.

The criminal investigation has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review, according to Gordo.

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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.