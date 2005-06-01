Datalux Announces the Tracer Mobile Data System
The Tracer System from Datalux designed universally for all makes and models of police vehicles and other public safety vehicles and is Network-Ready
Tracer Features:
- Single unit contains display, computer and internal vehicle power conditioning for ease of servicing, mounting and installation.
- Display enhanced by optical bonding with special circular polarized anti-reflective touchscreen for readability in bright conditions which are encountered in police cruisers. It is fully dimmable for night-time viewing. No additional heat producing backlights or added thickness.
- Sealed case utilizing heat pipes for heat dissipation without fan. Shock mounted HDD for rugged use.
- Latest Intel Pentium-MTM processor with performance exceeding Pentium IVTM.
- High-resolution display to make best use of the latest mobile police software.
- Has adequate video memory to display full screen, full motion video inputs.
- Digital video output to drive slave monitor.
- Options include a external temperature hard drive for operation at lower temperatures, capacitive touchscreen, mini PCI options (802.11b/g, firewire, etc.).
Universal Mount Features:
- Tracer swings on vertical indexing hinge for easy access to dashboard or correct positioning for passenger use. Home position is angled toward driver but viewable by passenger.
- Installs quickly using passenger seat floorplate as a solid base. No alteration to dashboard is necessary.
- Does not interfere with airbag deployment and allows comfortable seating for passenger.
- Basic mount fits a wide variety of vehicles. A vehicle model change usually requires only a different floorplate.
- Works equally well for LH and RH drive cars with floor or column shift.
Keyboard Features:
- Unique clip-on mounting offers the easiest one hand removal and mounting.
- Optional Patent Pending steering wheel mount provides a stable platform for report writing in vehicle.
- Dimmable, backlit keys for night time operation. Full travel keys (no rubbery feel) with standard spacing. Also available with trackpad.
For more information on the Tracer system, please call 1-800-DATALUX or visit www.datalux.com