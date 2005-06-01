Datalux Announces the Tracer Mobile Data System

The Tracer System from Datalux designed universally for all makes and models of police vehicles and other public safety vehicles and is Network-Ready

Tracer Features:

Single unit contains display, computer and internal vehicle power conditioning for ease of servicing, mounting and installation.

Display enhanced by optical bonding with special circular polarized anti-reflective touchscreen for readability in bright conditions which are encountered in police cruisers. It is fully dimmable for night-time viewing. No additional heat producing backlights or added thickness.

Sealed case utilizing heat pipes for heat dissipation without fan. Shock mounted HDD for rugged use.

Latest Intel Pentium-MTM processor with performance exceeding Pentium IVTM.

High-resolution display to make best use of the latest mobile police software.

Has adequate video memory to display full screen, full motion video inputs.

Digital video output to drive slave monitor.

Options include a external temperature hard drive for operation at lower temperatures, capacitive touchscreen, mini PCI options (802.11b/g, firewire, etc.).

Universal Mount Features:

Tracer swings on vertical indexing hinge for easy access to dashboard or correct positioning for passenger use. Home position is angled toward driver but viewable by passenger.

Installs quickly using passenger seat floorplate as a solid base. No alteration to dashboard is necessary.

Does not interfere with airbag deployment and allows comfortable seating for passenger.

Basic mount fits a wide variety of vehicles. A vehicle model change usually requires only a different floorplate.

Works equally well for LH and RH drive cars with floor or column shift.

Keyboard Features:

Unique clip-on mounting offers the easiest one hand removal and mounting.

Optional Patent Pending steering wheel mount provides a stable platform for report writing in vehicle.

Dimmable, backlit keys for night time operation. Full travel keys (no rubbery feel) with standard spacing. Also available with trackpad.

For more information on the Tracer system, please call 1-800-DATALUX or visit www.datalux.com