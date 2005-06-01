REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Datalux Announces the Tracer Mobile Data System

June 01, 2005 10:26 AM

The Tracer System from Datalux designed universally for all makes and models of police vehicles and other public safety vehicles and is Network-Ready

Tracer Features:

  • Single unit contains display, computer and internal vehicle power conditioning for ease of servicing, mounting and installation.
  • Display enhanced by optical bonding with special circular polarized anti-reflective touchscreen for readability in bright conditions which are encountered in police cruisers. It is fully dimmable for night-time viewing. No additional heat producing backlights or added thickness.
  • Sealed case utilizing heat pipes for heat dissipation without fan. Shock mounted HDD for rugged use.
  • Latest Intel Pentium-MTM processor with performance exceeding Pentium IVTM.
  • High-resolution display to make best use of the latest mobile police software.
  • Has adequate video memory to display full screen, full motion video inputs.
  • Digital video output to drive slave monitor.
  • Options include a external temperature hard drive for operation at lower temperatures, capacitive touchscreen, mini PCI options (802.11b/g, firewire, etc.).

Universal Mount Features:

  • Tracer swings on vertical indexing hinge for easy access to dashboard or correct positioning for passenger use. Home position is angled toward driver but viewable by passenger.
  • Installs quickly using passenger seat floorplate as a solid base. No alteration to dashboard is necessary.
  • Does not interfere with airbag deployment and allows comfortable seating for passenger.
  • Basic mount fits a wide variety of vehicles. A vehicle model change usually requires only a different floorplate.
  • Works equally well for LH and RH drive cars with floor or column shift.

Keyboard Features:

  • Unique clip-on mounting offers the easiest one hand removal and mounting.
  • Optional Patent Pending steering wheel mount provides a stable platform for report writing in vehicle.
  • Dimmable, backlit keys for night time operation. Full travel keys (no rubbery feel) with standard spacing. Also available with trackpad.

For more information on the Tracer system, please call 1-800-DATALUX or visit www.datalux.com