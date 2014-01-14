Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet Now Available for Order

Havis’ new rugged docking station was designed specifically for the F110 fully rugged 11.6" Windows 8 tablet.

After its introduction in October, Havis Inc., an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, announced that the Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet is now available for order. This latest docking solution will improve productivity by providing mobile workers with a secure location for tablet charging and connection to essential peripherals, such as keyboards, printers and barcode scanners.

With strain relief and recessed port replication, the Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 Tablet protects cable connections to essential peripherals and prevents accidental disconnects. The docking station also features an easy-to-use latch handle and barrel lock that work together to securely mount the tablet and provide convenient one-handed docking and peace-of-mind theft deterrence.

Additionally, Havis is conducting rigorous safety and quality testing to ensure reliable docking and functionality in the field. This testing includes 30-mph crash simulations per SAE J1455, military-grade vibration testing, extensive cycle testing, and compliance with RoHS (Restriction of Use of Hazardous Substances) regulations.

The Docking Station Series for the Getac F110 Tablet is one of Havis’ first to include models with an internal power supply that connects to the vehicle’s lighter plug for convenient charging. Additional models offer triple high-gain antenna to improve range and Lind power supply with customized cord length and connector tip.

Havis worked closely with Getac to design and develop this durable yet lightweight docking solution specifically for their fully rugged 11.6" Windows 8 tablet. With this solution, fleet managers can enhance productivity within their mobile workforce without sacrificing safety, product quality or longevity.

For more information on the Havis Docking Station for the Getac F110 Rugged Tablet, please visithttp://www.havis.com/getac-f110.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For over 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa., with an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 200 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit www.havis.com.