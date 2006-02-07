Rugged Notebooks Put to the test: The SUV of laptops?

(CNN) -- As the laptop computer continues to grow from a leisure-time convenience to a work-time necessity, people are finding they need them pretty much everywhere -- on a plane, at a favorite lunch spot, even at the beach.

But what if sand jams up the works, the bellman drops it, or you slosh coffee on it?

New computers from Rugged Notebooks aim to be the SUV of laptops by withstanding heat, water, a tumble off a table and even precocious four-year-old kids. We put it to the test.