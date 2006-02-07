Rugged Notebooks Talon

Portable computing is a growing trend, but with that trend comes the risks to the equipment that is constantly being moved around. Falls from a table, drops from a computer bag or even spills from a drink can cause hundreds of dollars in damage. To address these minor accidents and the resulting repair bills, manufacturers such as Rugged Notebooks are introducing semi-rugged portables. The Talon is a semi-rugged thin and light notebook computer system offered by Rugged Notebooks. It is designed to withstand minor drops from about 3 feet while the system is operating and continue to function. It also features a splash proof keyboard that can withstand small spills during operation without causing problems.