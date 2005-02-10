Take ‘Em Out, Kick ‘Em Around: HP Announces their Rugged Notebook and Tablet PC

Windows XP Pro and Tablet PC Editions Meet MIL-STD-810F

Think you’re tough? Maybe so, but check back with us after being sprayed with water, smothered in dust, dropped 3 feet onto plywood over concrete 26 times, and asked to work at 140 and -10 degrees Fahrenheit. Now ask your laptop PC to do the same -- or just ask HP to sell you one of its first rugged portable computers, built to combine wireless connectivity with military specifications for durability.

Starting at $4,099, the HP Rugged Notebook nr3600 is a 7.9-pound Windows XP Professional portable with up to 1.7GHz Pentium 4 processor, ATI Mobility Radeon graphics, a 40GB or 80GB removable hard disk and swappable media bay, and a choice of wireless connectivity options. It combines a 12.1-inch Outdoor Transmissive backlit, touch-screen display with waterproof, glow-in-the-dark NiteVue keyboard.

The 3.7-pound Rugged Tablet PC tr3000 (starting at $3,449) has an 8.4-inch Outdoor Transmissive screen, up to 933MHz Ultra-Low-Voltage mobile Pentium III processor, shock-mounted 40GB hard disk, and integrated wireless along with fax/modem and Ethernet, and support for up to 640MB of SDRAM.

