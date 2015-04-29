SceneDoc Makes a Strategic Addition to their Board of Directors

Toronto, ON, April 28, 2015 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SceneDoc Inc., a company committed to revolutionizing the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, today announced the strategic addition of Mr. George Heinrichs to the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Heinrichs, Managing Partner of Public Safety Ventures LLC, a private equity firm focused on the public safety industry, has spent the last 30 years devoted to public safety both as a law enforcement official and as an entrepreneur. Mr. Heinrichs co-founded Intrado , one of the largest public safety technology companies responsible for 9-1-1 infrastructure and call delivery in North America. He led the company from start-up through venture capital funding, making the Inc. 500 and finally resulting in an IPO on the NASDAQ. Intrado operated as a public company for eight years and was, ultimately, sold to a much larger public company. During his tenure as CEO, the company delivered more than three billion 9-1-1 calls. Prior to starting his own business, Mr. Heinrichs served as a communications dispatcher and as an emergency medical technician, moving on to become a commissioned police officer for ten years in a metropolitan area department. He has also been heavily engaged in creating public safety policy and is a trusted industry expert, having testified before the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, as well as providing assistance to both the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Canadian Radio- Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Mr. Heinrichs currently sits on several company and non-profit boards and recently served as the co-chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation Board.

“I am impressed by their growth pattern and see strong potential for SceneDoc to become a standard. The team’s passion and their focus on the customer, coupled with their technology vision make this an exciting opportunity,” said Mr. Heinrichs. “George’s commitment to public safety service and his deep domain expertise in this market make him a powerful asset as the company continues to grow and expand its operations,” said Alex Kottoor, co-founder and CEO of SceneDoc. “Given his first hand experience in creating a successful and ground-breaking technology company in this industry, we’re confident George will be an invaluable contributor to strategy and execution.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform that provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel an extremely secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe. To learn more, visit us at www.scenedoc.com.