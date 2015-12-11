Spillman Named one of 2015 “Best Companies to Work for”

Spillman recognized for benefits and emphasis on work-life balance for employees

SALT LAKE CITY – Spillman Technologies has been selected by Utah Business magazine as one of the “2015 Best Companies to Work For,” marking the fifth time the company has achieved the recognition. The Salt Lake City-based company is a leading nationwide provider of public safety software solutions.

Nearly one hundred Utah companies were nominated for the honor, and each organization went through a rigorous research process, including extensive employee surveys and benchmarking against similar companies. Spillman was among 50 companies chosen for the award.

Spillman also received this prestigious award from Utah Business magazine in 2006, 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2010, Spillman was ranked No. 1 of all the companies listed.

Spillman Technologies President and CEO Lance Clark said he is thrilled the company will be accepting this award for the fifth time in the past 10 years. He said Spillman has always been dedicated to providing a work environment where employees can thrive.

“We consider this award to be the top honor we can achieve because it’s based on feedback from our employees,” Clark said. “We work hard to emphasize the importance of maintaining a balance between work and life.”

Clark added that employees also cited creating safer communities with Spillman products and services as a top reason for job satisfaction.

The company has grown from only three employees in 1983 to over 300 employees today, approximately 75 percent of which are dedicated to client- and product-focused tasks such as product development, quality assurance, technical support, and account management.

Spillman has experienced unprecedented growth in the past year, but has retained its focus on employee well-being. Spillman offers competitive salaries as well as superior medical, dental, and vision benefits and a company wellness program. Spillman provides additional benefits such as vacation condos for employees and their families to use at no cost.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,500 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud-based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting,Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.