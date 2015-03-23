Wildlife Crime Detectives Receive Training with Cutting Edge Software

Freeland Partners with SceneDoc Using the Latest Technology to Combat Wildlife Crime

Bangkok, Thailand, March 21, 2015 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fight against criminal syndicates and wildlife trafficking was recently propelled into the next generation at a high level Special Investigations Group (SIG) training course held in Cebu, Philippines, thanks to the launch of a cutting edge software platform that enables mobile evidence collection and the digitization of the SIG training material, while allowing data to be shared instantaneously with law enforcement officials in the field.

Originally introduced to wildlife, police and customs investigators at a 2012 SIG training course held at the International Law Enforcement Academy in Bangkok, the SceneDoc software allows officials to take photographs as evidence and annotate them, complete electronic forms, create scene sketches, add video and audio files, and take keyboard or voice recorded notes. The data is then streamed to a server in near-real time for storage, retrieval and collaboration, following which a field-based report can be generated and exported into a secure file and shared instantaneously between law enforcement agencies.

Doug Goessman, Director of Field Operations at Freeland and retired Special Agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, stated, “This type of technology represents next-generation law enforcement. We all benefit from a consistent, digital and standardized process and reporting system. It’s great to see law enforcement officers tackling wildlife crime with access to the same tools as officers investigating murder or drug trafficking.”

Freeland is part of a growing roster of organizations to introduce SceneDoc into the classroom. Alex Kottoor, SceneDoc’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who is familiar with Freeland’s mobile strategy, said: “It’s been rewarding to see an organization with a mission as dedicated as Freeland’s to leveraging our technology and helping advance the evidence collection process in regions where wildlife crimes are being committed. It’s inspiring to expose and introduce a technology that will be put to such great use.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform that provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe. For more information visit us at www.scenedoc.com.

About Freeland Freelandis a frontline counter-trafficking organization working for a world that is free of wildlife trafficking and human slavery. Our team of law enforcement, development and communications specialists work alongside partners in Asia, Africa and the Americas to build capacity, raise awareness, strengthen networks and promote good governance to protect critical ecosystems and vulnerable people. Freeland is also the lead implementing partner of “ARREST”, the U.S. Government’s largest counter-wildlife trafficking program, which is sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). For more info, visit www.freeland.org also; follow Freeland on twitter @FREELANDpeople or facebook.com/freelandfoundation. –