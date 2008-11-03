AtHoc Named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Program for Silicon Valley Software and IT Companies; Included Among Fastest-Growing Companies in Region

Attributes Continuing Technological Innovation and Government Market Penetration for Its 859 Percent Revenue Growth

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwire - October 31, 2008) - AtHoc Inc., the pioneer and leader in network-centric emergency notification systems, today announced the company has been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Program for Silicon Valley Software and Information Technology (IT) companies. This year’s Silicon Valley Technology Fast 50 program is co-presented by Deloitte, Silicon Valley Bank, Korn/Ferry International, Cooley Godward Kronish LLP, Cornish & Carey Client Solutions and ABD Insurance and Financial Services - A Wells Fargo Company. Rankings are based on the percentage of revenue growth over five years from fiscal year 2003-2007.

AtHoc’s increase in revenues of 859 percent during the five-year period resulted in a 26th ranking in the Technology Fast 50 for Silicon Valley.

“Sustaining high revenue growth over five years is an exceptional accomplishment. We commend AtHoc for making the commitment to technology and delivering on the promise of market longevity,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner, National Venture Capital Services, Deloitte & Touche LLP, in Silicon Valley. “We are proud to honor AtHoc to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50.”

President and CEO Guy Miasnik credits AtHoc’s 859 percent growth to the company’s unique and groundbreaking approach to emergency notification. In 2006, AtHoc recognized the growing use of the IP network for physical security applications and created a solution that leverages an organization’s existing IP network as the fastest and most reliable way to notify people during emergencies. After pioneering network-centric emergency alerting, the company then focused on integrating its solutions with traditional alerting systems to create a single, unified mass notification platform.

The enterprise-class solution enables an organization to quickly and efficiently deliver alerts to tens of thousands of people within minutes through numerous communication channels and delivery devices, including: desktop computers, PDAs, BlackBerry devices, email, text messaging, telephones (mobile and landline), sirens and public address systems -- all from a Web-based application.

Today AtHoc is a recognized top-tier vendor for emergency notifications systems, especially for large-scale organizations such as government agencies, universities and Fortune 500 companies. AtHoc is the #1 provider of network-centric emergency notification systems to the U.S. Department of Defense, protecting over one million soldiers at over 150 locations globally.

According to Miasnik, “The last five years have been tremendously successful for AtHoc. We’ve experienced vigorous growth in our business, and we continue to push the boundaries of mass notification technology as we expand into new markets. We’re delighted that our success has been validated by AtHoc’s inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking. It’s an honor to be associated with some of the best technology companies in the world -- those based in Silicon Valley.”

To qualify for the Technology Fast 50, companies must have had operating revenues of at least $50,000 in fiscal year 2003 and $5,000,000 in fiscal year 2007, be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and be a company that owns proprietary technology or proprietary intellectual property that contributes to a significant portion of the company’s operating revenues; or devotes a significant proportion of revenues to the research and development of technology. Using other companies’ technology or intellectual property in a unique way does not qualify.

Companies from the regional Technology Fast 50 programs in the United States and Canada are automatically entered in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 program, which ranks North America’s top 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications and life sciences companies. For more information on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 or Technology Fast 500 programs, visit www.fast500.com.

