Avtec selected for membership in the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Avtec Inc., the nation’s leading independent provider of mission-critical Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) dispatch console systems, has been granted membership to the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT), the only commercial trade association focused exclusively on the emergency response technologies sector. Michael Branning, CEO of Avtec, has been named the designee member representing the company.

“We are honored to have been chosen as a member of iCERT and look forward to using our nearly four decades of industry experience and perspective to help advance the goals of the council,” Branning said.

iCERT represents the best of the emergency communications industry and provides industry-wide leadership for advancing 9-1-1, emergency calling, and communications technologies and policies.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec Inc. provides pure Internet Protocol (IP) dispatch console solutions for the public safety, energy, transportation, business and industry, and government markets. Since 1979, customers have chosen Avtec’s award-winning technology for their mission-critical dispatch centers. There are thousands of Scout Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) consoles installed worldwide. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more.