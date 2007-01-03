Buffalo Fire Department Selects TeleStaff™

Fire Commissioner Decides to Utilize Most Advanced Automated Scheduling Solution Available to Fire / EMS Departments

Irvine, California - PDSI, a leading provider of automated scheduling and notification software to the public safety market, announces that Buffalo Fire Department in New York has selected TeleStaff to automate its daily staff scheduling and notification processes. TeleStaff has championed public safety workforce automation for years by providing proven solutions even in the most complex scheduling environments. More than 400 public safety departments across North America use TeleStaff on a daily basis.

“The Buffalo Fire Department is excited about the purchase of Telestaff to help us with our most important resource, our people. Telestaff will allow us to manage our 700+ member staff on a day to day basis, and our command personnel will be able to devote more time to managing and training, and less to staff allocation. Telestaff will help us out even more when we need to recall staff during critical emergencies,” says Michael Lombardo, Commissioner and Fire Chief, Buffalo Fire Department.

Additionally, in an effort to help the Buffalo Fire Department address its broader workforce challenges, TeleStaff will export daily roster information into BIO-key’s FireRMS Enterprise Solution™ saving this large department and county valuable time and eliminating manual processes.

“PDSI is excited that the Buffalo Fire Department has chosen TeleStaff to manage its staff scheduling needs. By providing state of the art scheduling and notification technology via PC, phones and the Internet, TeleStaff will help the Buffalo Fire Department achieve automated staffing. We welcome the Buffalo Fire Department to the TeleStaff family,” stated Tom Pearson, Director, Customer Services, PDSI.

