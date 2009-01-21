CrimeCog Technologies, Inc. Acquires DDP Police Service, Inc.

CrimeCog and DDP join forces to link police records for nearly 1/3 of the police agencies in Michigan!

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrimeCog Technologies, Inc. (CrimeCog) of Ann Arbor, Michigan announced today it has finalized the transaction to purchase DDP Police Services of Gladwin, Michigan. Kathy Papineau, widow of DDP founder Don Papineau, said, “Don always worked toward the dream of creating the kind of criminal justice information sharing network that CrimeCog is rolling out in Michigan. He would be pleased that CrimeCog is utilizing the fruits of his hard work over the past 20 years as the platform for building a truly integrated justice information management system across the state of Michigan. I could not be more pleased with this outcome.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but CrimeCog will assume responsibility for maintaining service to DDP’s 160 police agencies while offering them the opportunity to migrate to CrimeCog E*Justice.

“CrimeCog is grateful to Kathy and Tom Visser for working hard to arrive at an agreement that is a win-win-win for DDP, their customers and CrimeCog,” said Dennis Blanchette, CEO of CrimeCog Technologies, Inc. “This transaction provides the jump start needed to immediately help more than 160 Michigan police agencies to reduce costs and improve efficiency and effectiveness by setting the stage to become members of our E*Justice™ integrated justice network. Many more cities, townships and counties across Michigan will save money as they improve accuracy and increase safety through the linking of law enforcement agency and police records with the Sheriff’s jail operations and the Prosecuting Attorneys offices as we integrate DDP with E*Justice.”

CrimeCog’s E*Justice™ is unique because it eliminates wasteful re-entering of data and is easy to learn and use, because CrimeCog takes care of all the technology. Departments maintain complete control of their data and are able to share selective information without jeopardizing a suspect’s rights or the system’s security. The CrimeCog E*Justice™ service can manage all forms of police reports, court records and information about prisoners in county jails or state prisons. It works seamlessly to track cases from incident report to incarceration and parole. It can work with existing victim notification systems that also operate in many states.

“I think our customers are going to be pleased with the stability and added value that CrimeCog Technologies, Inc. will bring to the DDP customer base,” said Thomas Visser, VP of operations at DDP Police Services. “This really helps me take the DDP customers to the next level and increase the value beyond what DDP was able to provide by itself.”

About CrimeCog Technologies, Inc.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, CrimeCog Technologies provides efficient, resource-saving information services to law enforcement agencies worldwide with the E*Justice™ suite of advanced web-based records management tools. CrimeCog’s E*Justice™ is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, making the latest information technology accessible and affordable to a wide range of jurisdictions. For more information go to www.crimecog.com.

About DDP Police Services

DDP Police Services is a software development company located in central Michigan that has offered police records management and related software products for twenty years. Its flagship product is the DDP Police Science System, a records management software application that is currently in use in over 160 police departments across the state of Michigan.