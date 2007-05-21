Geauga County Prepares for New Integrated Software System from Spillman Technologies

High-tech software to connect divisions

SALT LAKE CITY – May 21, 2007 – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio is preparing to install a new public safety software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The integrated software system will upgrade the county’s information management operations and connect the public safety efforts of the entire jurisdiction.

“We are a progressive agency and are working on increasing public safety efficiency by having the entire county on the system,” said Gary Gribbons, a lieutenant with the county sheriff’s office. “We are expecting Spillman to take public service in Geauga County to a new level.”

Gribbons said the county’s current software is old and unsupported. The new agency-wide software system was chosen based on its functionality and overall value.

“Our efficiency and effectiveness will be greatly increased by having all divisions on the same software,” said Gribbons. “Additionally, we are going to establish a county-wide system, involving the police and fire departments.”

The new software offers the county advanced solutions for computer-aided dispatch, mobile communications, and corrections management while providing functionality for incident tracking, reporting, and response.

According to Gribbons, the most beneficial feature of the new Spillman system is its searching capabilities.

“Spillman is excited to have Geauga County Sheriff’s Office back as a valued client,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “Geauga County has an outstanding reputation, and we look forward to continuing our partnership by providing reliable and integrated information management solutions.”

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office plans to go live with the new system on September 10. The department joins 11 other public safety agencies in Ohio currently using Spillman’s software.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at nearly 700 agencies nationwide.

T