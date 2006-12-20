PDSI Awarded Several New Police and Sheriff Contracts for TeleStaff™ in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Florida and New York

Orange, Ca - PDSI Software, a leading provider of public safety scheduling and notification solutions for over nine years, is pleased to announce that, Oakland Police Department (CA), Napa Police Department (CA), City of Santa Maria (CA), Chandler Police Department (AZ), Henderson Police Department (NV), Multnomah County Sheriff (OR), Thurston County Sheriff (WA), Sugar Land Police Department (TX), Miami Beach Police Department (FL), Charlotte County Sheriff (FL), Westchester County Department of Public Safety (NY), and Erie County Sheriff (NY) have all selected TeleStaff for automated staff scheduling and notification.

Leveraging some of the most advance scheduling technology available to the public safety market, TeleStaff is designed to automate and manage department-wide staffing needs by combining sophisticated, yet easy-to-use software with the telephone. Additional features range from detailed time tracking and extensive cost reporting to the direct export of valuable staffing data into third-party payroll, CAD and RMS solutions. TeleStaff improves scheduling efficiencies and communications, and reduces operating costs for more than 400 public safety departments across North America.