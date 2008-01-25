Repeat Criminals - LexisNexis Helps Tackle Sex Offender Problem

Monitoring a sex offender’s location is especially important because offenders have been found to repeat their crimes. Within four to six years of a sex offender release, 14 percent of all sex offenders will be arrested or convicted for a new sex crime. Over a 15-year period, recidivism rates for all sex offenders averaged 24 percent, according to a recent study which included over 29,000 sex offenders.

Law enforcement agencies are struggling to enforce laws because there’s difficulty locating and registering sex offenders. A new solution from LexisNexis will be announced on Monday, February 4 providing law enforcement officials with an automated notification of the location of registered and unregistered sex offenders, even when they move from one law enforcement jurisdiction to another. This advanced notice will enable law enforcement officials to monitor registered and unregistered sex offenders quicker and easier.

