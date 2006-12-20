TeleStaff™ 2.22 Delivers Self Assign Feature and New and Improved Roster Capabilities

Orange, CA. - PDSI, a leading provider of public safety scheduling solutions is pleased to announce the availability of TeleStaff 2.22, an enterprise-class staff scheduling and notification solution which automates and simplifies complex public safety scheduling processes and is used by more than 400 public safety departments throughout North America.

Building on the successes of previous versions, this release is aimed at enhancing user performance and positioning the product for future evolution according to client and market needs to help departments more effectively manage complex scheduling processes, improve staffing operations, and reduce time spent on daily scheduling tasks. TeleStaff 2.22 offers numerous new and improved capabilities including major roster enhancements. Now users have the ability to self assign into vacancies as long as they are available for selection. Employees and agencies will benefit from this innovative feature as it offers a new and flexible way for some scheduling to occur by leveraging the scheduling process to the employee. Further roster enhancements include new roster views such as a default vacancy-only view as well as increased user scalability across roster dates. Additionally, TeleStaff 2.22 includes enhancements for improved and simplified setup during configurations.

