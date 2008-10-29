TimeSight™ Systems’ New Video Lifecycle Management Appliances and Software Makes Deploying High Resolution Camera Solutions Affordable

Next Generation of Video Lifecycle Management Solutions Reduces Video Surveillance Storage Requirements by Up to 90 Percent

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwire - October 29, 2008) - ISC EAST -- TimeSight™ Systems, the industry leader in Video Lifecycle Management (VLM), today announced the general availability of its next generation VLM appliance and software solution, TimeSight V2.0. The company is demonstrating this industry changing technology that directly addresses the issue of rising storage costs associated with high resolution megapixel cameras at ISC East, October 29-30 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, booth #1645. Highlighting the significance of VLM, leading industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan will be addressing this technology in tandem with TimeSight Systems at the show.

“With the adoption of high resolution cameras and digital based solutions that eliminates grainy images, security departments everywhere are looking for a future proof platform that will reduce their current costs, while preparing them for tomorrow’s advanced forensics, analytics and compliance,” said Dilip Sarangan, research analyst, Frost & Sullivan, North America Security Practice. “TimeSight Systems’ unique VLM technology allows users to embrace high resolution digital based video cameras without requiring massive storage capacities.”

A copy of Frost & Sullivan’s whitepaper on Intelligent Video Surveillance and VLM is available on TimeSight’s Website at www.timesightsystems.com.

TimeSight 2.0 makes high-resolution video surveillance capture and retention an effective and affordable security asset by dramatically improving the quality and quantity of valuable video data while reducing the storage footprint. Through its patent pending encoder and rules engine that delivers dynamic H.264 compression of video surveillance files over time, TimeSight 2.0 closes security gaps and increases compliance by enabling the capture and storage of all video, vs. motion only and lengthening retention time from days to weeks/months -- all while reducing storage requirements by up to 90 percent.

“The ability for TimeSight Systems to remove storage as a barrier to the use of clear, actionable video, that can be retained for long periods, is critical as we enter tougher economic times, where cash is king and people need to lower spending,” said Charles Foley, chairman and CEO, TimeSight Systems. “VLM improves the entire economic value proposition of using megapixel cameras by eliminating the single barrier to higher image quality, complete capture/coverage, and longer retention.”

The TimeSight VLM family of appliances consists of four models that include pre-installed TimeSight VLM server software and storage. In a single compact unit, users can capture, store and manage all their high resolution surveillance video data (motion and non-motion) representing months of footage vs. only days. TimeSight VLM software feature enhancements have been added to prior versions to improve security, coverage and usability, while making high resolution effective and affordable. Major enhancements include:

• Video Lifecycle Management (VLM): Further reductions in the amount of storage required to store all required video data by 90% applying dynamic H.264 “compression over time” rules based on an organizations specific risk/retention profile. This enables higher quality images to be stored for longer periods of time, without the traditional high costs of storage.

• Motion Optimized Recording (MORe): Intelligent motion handling that closes the video security gaps by applying independent, “dynamic H.264 compression over time” rules, to both motion and non-motion events. This enables the secure retention of all video on less storage than current record on motion only, (i.e. discard all non-motion) riskier approaches.

• Intelligent, High Speed Search: Ability to search through only the high quality “events of interest” for fast and accurate detection, location and reviewing of critical video data.

• Support for Latest IP Megapixel Cameras: Supports all the popular high resolution IP megapixel cameras running at optimal frame rates from companies like Arecont, Axis Communications, IQinvision and Sony.

• Improved Quality and Enhanced Capabilities for Existing Analog and IP Cameras: TimeSight adds full dynamic H.264 (VLM) functionality and improved quality to existing installed analog and IP cameras, technologies users depend on today. This provides an in-place dynamic H.264 technology upgrade to an entire install base, avoiding the costs of upgrading/replacing all cameras to enhance image quality in a few key areas.

“Our TimeSight VLM solution has enabled us to increase image quality and retention while actually reducing our storage requirements,” said Bill Impellezzeri of Altera, a billion dollar manufacturer of ASIC technology. “We’re looking forward to enhancing our environment with Version 2.0 and leveraging the new MORe (Motion Optimized Recording) functionality to further decrease our storage requirements even as we grow camera counts in our enterprise for greater security.”

TimeSight V2.0 is available immediately; pricing and specifications are available through TimeSight Systems and authorized TimeSight integrators and VARs.

About TimeSight Systems

TimeSight Systems Inc. was formed in 2004 to address the requirement for innovative storage management in the video surveillance market. The company is staffed by industry executives with decades of systems, server, storage, software, networking, security, compliance and law enforcement experience to address the growing need for high resolution, IP based video surveillance systems. Applying proven principles and technologies from the demanding IT industry to the digital video surveillance market, TimeSight™ Systems has developed a platform to deliver today’s required image clarity and retention times to support improved security and compliance at up to 90 percent less cost than existing technologies and approaches. The company’s TimeSight™ architecture allows easy migration into the world of higher resolution cameras, video analytics, and IT convergence with minimal budget impact.