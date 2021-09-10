Versaterm Public Safety acquires JusticeTrax – Global leader in forensic information software and services

Transaction Continues Versaterm’s Commitment to Provide Public Safety Customers Industry-Leading Solutions to Meet Increasing Operational Demands

OTTAWA, A.Z. - Versaterm Public Safety, defining the future of public safety software for more than 40 years while serving more than 65,000 Police, Fire and EMS professionals across North America, announced today the acquisition of JusticeTrax, Inc., the leading developer of laboratory information management systems (LIMS). With this acquisition, Versaterm extends its platform capabilities to include forensic science operations which currently support more than 100 law enforcement agencies across North America, The Caribbean, The Middle East and Australia.

“JusticeTrax continues to set the standard for innovation in forensic case management software. Versaterm’s law enforcement customers and the communities they serve will now have access to the most advanced forensic laboratory software products developed by leading scientists over the past 25 years,” said Warren Loomis, CEO, Versaterm. “In today’s environment, law enforcement agencies are facing unprecedented operational demands and we are committed to meeting their evolving needs. JusticeTrax marks our fourth acquisition this year – with each transaction enhancing the capabilities of our customers through an unmatched public safety software ecosystem.”

Designed by forensic scientists for forensic scientists, LIMS-plus covers all forensic disciplines and is the most widely used commercial-off-the-shelf solution for such critical operations. Other JusticeTrax offerings include LIMS-plus DNA, Consumables Inventory Management System, LIMS-plus Portal, and ChainLinx which are currently used across more than are 190 sites on five continents.

“We are excited to be joining the Versaterm family,” said Simon Key, CEO, JusticeTrax. “The inclusion of our forensic suite with Versaterm’s product platform equips customers with the most sophisticated technology applications from the crime scene to the courtroom.”

Versaterm, a Banneker Partners company, continues to expand its portfolio of strategic acquisitions and enhancements to its public safety software platform. JusticeTrax joins SPIDR Tech, Adashi Systems, eJust Systems, and TechVoice as the latest software solution to become part of Versaterm’s enterprise-wide platform designed to deliver the technology public safety professionals need to effectively and efficiently serve their communities.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Along with the full integration into the Versaterm vRMS, JusticeTrax’s solutions will continue to be sold as a popular standalone platform in markets worldwide.

ABOUT VERSATERM

For more than 40 years, Versaterm Public Safety has defined the future of public safety software, delivering success to agencies, large and small, with a fully-integrated Computer Aided Dispatch System, Records Management System, Mobile Data Platform, Field Reporting and Citizen Engagement solutions. A Banneker Partners portfolio company, Versaterm’s dedication to public safety is demonstrated by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, development of innovative software solutions powered by advanced technologies and a team dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those sworn to serve. www.Versaterm.com

ABOUT JUSTICETRAX

Based in Mesa, Arizona, JusticeTrax, Inc. has been providing software to forensic science and law enforcement professionals since 1995. Our products allow for efficient, effective, and quality management of analytical and administrative data that staff can rely on for sound decision making. www.JusticeTrax.com