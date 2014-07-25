Gallagher’s Personal Identity Verification Solution Achieves Approval from U.S. Government

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Gallagher Security, a technology leader in integrated access control, intruder alarms management and perimeter protection, has announced that its security management platform is now approved for sale in the United States.

The development of the Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12, has driven forward the establishment of the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card as the standard credential for federal employees and contractors for access to federal information systems and controlled facilities.

The Gallagher solution, purpose-built for the U.S. federal market, is an end-to-end system with integrated Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) compliant functionality from a single manufacturer that leverages existing components. The PIV solution is the first to be approved without the use of a PIV Authentication Module. It is also the first to meet the reader range requirement - its technology reads cards at a 3.5+cm distance, providing the utmost flexibility for the user.

Further benefits include significant cost savings compared with non-integrated solutions, minimized device footprint, and ease of installation and maintenance.

“The US market is a top priority for Gallagher and we’re pleased the U.S. General Services Administration has approved our solution,” said Brandy Sloan, Gallagher’s Business Development Manager, North America. “The launch of our PIV product is the result of an in-depth study of current and projected customer requirements, understanding of Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12, as well as a significant investment in research and development. We will now work hard with our channel partners to bring this innovation to the market.”

The highly effective system combines Gallagher’s Command Centre and Controller 6000 (High Spec) PIV, to deliver a single, scalable security management platform. The Command Centre software works seamlessly with the user’s Public Key Infrastructure and information technology network. Gallagher’s powerful access control, intrusion detection, and perimeter security system also integrates with video and building management systems.

The Gallagher Controller 6000 (HS) PIV incorporates all the authentication capabilities demanded by the FIPS 201-2 standard, including meeting the federal enterprise-wide need for strong contactless authentication at electronic access control points and the provision of both role and attribute-based authorization. The system supports multiple devices and interfaces, including mobile. The Gallagher PIV Solution works with PIV, PIV-I, CAC, and TWIC cards.

Gallagher North America currently employs 72 members of staff based in Washington DC and Riverside, MO.