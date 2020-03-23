Genetec announces immediate availability of AutoVu™ SharpZ3 next-generation mobile license plate recognition system

High performance and edge-based mobile ALPR brings new insight and accuracy in vehicle analytics and situational awareness

MONTRÉAL — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced the immediate availability of its next-generation mobile license plate recognition system. The new AutoVu™ SharpZ3 goes beyond traditional license plate identification and brings new levels of insight in vehicle analytics, situational awareness, and accuracy.

Ideally suited to meet the needs of parking managers who use mobile ALPR as part of their enforcement activities, the new SharpZ3 can help them track the types of vehicle (car, van, truck, bus, motorcycle) in parking lots or around the city, and analyze the evolution of the mix of vehicle types over time.

For law enforcement officers who use mobile ALPR to aid investigations, the SharpZ3 allows patrols to flag vehicles based on vehicle type and color where no license plate was identified by a witness.

“Traditional ALPR systems solve traditional parking and law enforcement challenges, like finding vehicles of interest and parking violators,” said Stephan Kaiser AutoVu General Manager at Genetec. “The SharpZ3 tackles emerging problems that are not served by current technology, helping customers gain new insights into the types of vehicles in their city and how their streets and curbs are used.”

The AutoVu™ SharpZ3 is among the first specialized in-vehicle ALPR systems in the world to use Intel’s latest machine learning and computer vision technology to unlock new insights through innovative analytics. The AutoVu SharpZ3 system will not only be able to improve the accuracy of license plate reads in difficult environments (such as bad weather, heavy traffic, and fast speeds), but will also be able to record additional vehicle characteristics such as vehicle type, color, and more, in real-time, and without requiring large amounts of bandwidth.

Designed with a third optical sensor, the AutoVu SharpZ3 can accurately capture multiple plate designs in complex urban environments. These include flat, embossed, reflective and non-reflective license plates. The extra sensor will also allow more precise positioning of vehicle data on maps to provide more precise occupancy data than before.

With its modular design, the SharpZ3 gives users the flexibility to add new functionalities over time. This reduces the complication and cost of hardware replacement.

With future releases, the machine learning capabilities in the AutoVu SharpZ3 will enable a number of new potential applications such as enabling cities to use their ALPR-equipped vehicles to address other operational issues including detecting unpermitted road construction, discovering abandoned e-scooters or bikes in unauthorized zones, and more.

The AutoVu SharpZ3, and the complete portfolio of Genetec security, operations and intelligence solutions will be on display April 20-22, 2020 at Genetec Connect’DX (#GenetecConnectDX), the company’s three-day, live, virtual tradeshow. To receive all of the pre-show information, get first access to the agenda, and early bird session registration details be sure to sign up on the Connect’DX pre-registration page today.

For more information about the AutoVu SharpZ3, please visit: https://info.genetec.com/AutoVuSharpZ3.html