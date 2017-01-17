KIRO Radio partners with Seattle Police Department & Sleep Train to provide 300 beds for area kids

SEATTLE – KIRO Radio 97.3 FM’s “Ron & Don” show, the Seattle Police Department with the support of the Seattle Police Foundation, and Sleep Train will provide 300 beds to children in need through the 2016 “Beds for Kids Project.”

Today, semi-trucks filled with 300 mattresses, bedframes, sheet sets, and pillows were delivered to the Seattle Police Department, with 100 percent of the mattresses donated by The Dream Bed, a bed-in-a-box brand with a greater purpose of improving sleeping conditions around the world with its buy one, give one model. This Saturday, selected families will pick up their new beds and their children will finally be able to sleep in a bed they can call their own.

The hosts of KIRO Radio’s “Ron & Don” show have been dedicated and passionate advocates for this project since its inception in 2014. “I’m really excited about this opportunity because the thought of a young person not having a bed just breaks my heart,” said Ron Upshaw of the “Ron & Don” show. “Think about a kid who is 6 or 7 years old, never sleeping in a bed. This will be the first time they ever have their own bed. That’s a big deal for a kid, so I’m very proud to be a partner of this really great event.”

The Beds for Kids Project was created in 2014 by Seattle Police Officers Jeremy Wade and Ryan Gallagher. The officers responded to a 911 call where they discovered two young girls had been sleeping on the floor of their home. They later returned to that same home with brand new beds, both purchased from their own pockets. The original 2016 goal of 150 beds doubled in size with the help of a $15,000 monetary donation from Bellevue based company OfferUp.

“Rest is so important, especially for kids as they’re learning and growing. It affects our health, happiness, success and ability to dream big,” said Jarrett Tomalin, Community Relations Supervisor at Sleep Train. “That’s why we are thrilled to expand our community support by partnering with Beds for Kids and The Dream Bed to ensure everyone has access to a great night’s sleep.”

For more information: http://www.seattlepolicefoundation.org/ Beds for Kids

