ObjectVideo to Showcase Fully Integrated Video Surveillance and Analytics Solutions at ISC West 2009

Company’s OV Ready Protocol Gaining Traction With Platform and Device Providers

Reston, VA--(Marketwire) - ObjectVideo®, the leader in intelligent video, today announced it will showcase product integration enabled by its intelligent video network protocol -- OV Ready -- along with the company’s growing global partner network during ISC West 2009 (booth #20069) being held April 1-3 in Las Vegas.

OV Ready™

Announced in 2007, OV Ready, an XML-based intelligent video network protocol that standardizes ObjectVideo analytic rule, alert and configuration communications, has gained significant traction in the market.

There are now more than 20 companies in the OV Ready Application Partner Network, thereby giving system integrators and end customers their choice of components that best meet business objectives, while seamlessly delivering powerful ObjectVideo capabilities. Several companies will be demonstrating the power of this integration at ISC West, including Pelco, Genetec, Instek Digital, Lanaccess and Orsus.

ObjectVideo also recently launched the OV Ready Compliance Program which establishes formal criteria to validate device and application compliance with the OV Ready intelligent video protocol providing OV Ready partners with clear, consistent and attainable objectives for their OV Ready development. It also enables clear communications amongst device and application partners as to features supported. ObjectVideo manufacturing partner Lanaccess is promoting intelligent products within its OnSafe line that are the first to be fully OV Ready-certified.

Intelligent Solution Showcase

This year’s Intelligent Solution Showcase will highlight the fully integrated video surveillance and analytics solutions made possible through OV Ready as well as ObjectVideo® OnBoard®, which enables original equipment manufacturers to easily integrate intelligent video analytics software into their own devices. Manufacturers and technology providers featuring demonstrations include Cisco Systems, Inc., DIGIOP Technologies LTD, Genetec, Inc., Instek Digital, Inc., Intel Corporation, Lanaccess Telecom SA, Pelco, ShangHai Accella Technologies Limited, Texas Instruments, WPG System and Zero One Technology Co., Ltd.

Beyond the Exhibit Floor

Bob Cutting, ObjectVideo’s VP of product strategy, will share his expertise through the following ISC West conference session:

Thursday, April 02, 2009, 1:00PM - 2:00PM DI31: Video Analytics: Gathering Business Intelligence with Existing Security Infrastructure

Video analytics has become a value-added component of CCTV infrastructure, so it is possible to purchase true intelligent analytics capabilities as a feature of mainstream CCTV hardware components such as: cameras; IP video encoders; IP routers; and DVRs, NVRs, and video management platforms. Today’s businesses are reaping value from analytics by making their people, processes and infrastructure more cost-effective. This session will explain how to leverage existing security infrastructure to gather business intelligence through video analytics. It will also discuss various business intelligence uses of video analytics technology -- for end users, systems integrators and manufacturers.

ISC West 2009 is being held April 1-3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The Intelligent Solution Showcase (booth #20069) will be open to attendees during exhibit hours which begin each day at 10 am.

About ObjectVideo, Inc.

With more than 800,000 channels of video analytics sold worldwide, ObjectVideo® is the leading provider of intelligent video software. The company’s innovative products convert video to data in real-time through the detection, classification and tracking of relevant activities. With this technology, end users obtain vision-based business intelligence, improve surveillance effectiveness, manage building systems more accurately and reduce loss in retail environments. ObjectVideo intelligent analytics are available to the market through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that embed ObjectVideo® OnBoard® processor-based technology into a wide variety of devices throughout the surveillance system. ObjectVideo’s partner network includes more than 60 manufacturers and technology providers. The company holds more than 55 patents and patents pending in the field of computer vision. For more information, please visit www.objectvideo.com.