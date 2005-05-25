RadarVision®2™ Provides Search and Surveillance Assistance to Law Enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Armor Holdings Products Division now offers RadarVision®2™ to the U.S. law enforcement community. A through wall motion detection device RadarVision®2™ is a hand-held, lightweight product that uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) radar technology to detect people in motion behind walls. The system uses the UWB pulses to penetrate most common building materials, including drywall, brick, block, and concrete. The unit’s display panel provides the operator with direction and three selectable ranges to the motion contact and transmits 10 million coded pulses per second.

Originally designed and perfected for military covert operations, RadarVision®2™ is now available to civilian law enforcement and SWAT teams to simplify hostage and search operations, as well as to provide a useful tool for urban warfare. The product is also available in RadarVision2i® for the international law enforcement market and SolderVision™ for the US military.

