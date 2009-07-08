Universal Detection Technology Submits Proposal to a RFI From the Department of Homeland Security

Los Angeles, CA--(Marketwire) - Universal Detection Technology (www.udetection.com) (OTCBB: UNDT), a developer of early-warning monitoring technologies to protect people from bioterrorism and other infectious health threats and provider of counter-terrorism consulting and training services, reported today that it has submitted a proposal to a Request For Information (RFI) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The RFI is for the Time Recorded Ubiquitous Sensor Technologies (TRUST) project initiated by the DHS.

The TRUST project was initiated by the DHS Science & Technology (S&T) Directorate to solicit innovative solutions to detect and provide alert to the presence of dangerous cargo in maritime shipping containers during their transit to U.S. ports.

The TRUST project is seeking game-changing technologies that offer break-through potential and that may be disruptive to the traditional manner in which technology development occurs. Accordingly, DHS S&T is willing to accept moderate to high technology development risk if a research effort promises a high payoff.

The TRUST project is distinct from the Safe Container (SAFECON) project initiated by the Department of Homeland Security’s DHS S&T Directorate with the issuance of Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) and a subsequent RFI. Although both projects seek to detect dangerous cargo, the technical breakthrough sought through the SAFECON project focuses on the short dwell-time goal whereas TRUST project goals are to detect the presence of dangerous cargo while the container transits from the port of origin to its U.S. port of destination, assumed to be a minimum of 5 days. TRUST also allows system components to be mounted on or internal to the container.

“We responded to the RFI from the DHS as we believe our bio-weapon detection technologies meet the criteria requested by the SAFECON project,” said Mr. Jacques Tizabi, UNDT’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology is a developer of monitoring technologies, including bioterrorism detection devices. The Company on its own and with development partners is positioned to capitalize on opportunities related to Homeland Security. For example, the Company, in cooperation with NASA, has developed a bacterial spore detector that detects certain biohazard substances. The Company is also a reseller of handheld assays used for detection of five bioterrorism agents, radiation detection systems, and antimicrobial products. For more information, please visit www.udetection.com.

