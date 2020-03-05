Arizona Department of Public Safety implements eSOPH background investigation software by Miller Mendel for faster, more accurate pre-employment investigations

PHOENIX -- On January 16, 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety joined the ranks of the more than 60 public safety agencies around the country that have implemented Miller Mendel’s eSOPH, the #1 pre-employment background investigation software.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies to conduct over 60,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space.

The Arizona DPS expects to process at least 1,000 pre-employment background investigations over a 12-month period using the time and resource saving eSOPH program. The eSOPH transition project was led by Arizona DPS Captain Eric Anspach and Chief Procurement Officer Randy Williams.

In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the Arizona DPS is also utilizing the optional, integrated smart fax service. eSOPH’s fax service automatically reads and then routes documents received via fax from other law enforcement agencies to the correct applicant file, attaches the received documents to the correct reference within the applicant file and notifies the investigator. Background Investigators no longer have to manually scan and upload faxes received in hard copy.

eSOPH has created hiring efficiencies for public safety agencies in the western United States, including Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. Agencies in Missouri, Louisiana, Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and beyond have also implemented eSOPH.

ABOUT THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Arizona Department of Public Safety mission is “To protect human life and property by enforcing state laws, deterring criminal activity and providing vital support to the state of Arizona and its citizens.” Created in 1968, the formation of the Arizona DPS consolidated the Arizona Highway Patrol, the Enforcement Division of the State Department of Liquor Licenses and Control and the Narcotics Division of the State Department of Law into a single agency.

Headquartered in Phoenix, this agency of more than 2,000 full-time employees works tirelessly to ensure the safety of Arizona’s more than 7 million residents. State troopers and professional staff are guided in their work by the acronym JUSTICE, which stands for Justice, Undaunted Commitment, Service, Trust, Integrity, Courtesy and Empathy. These seven letters also represent the seven points of the Department’s badge.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL