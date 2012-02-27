City of Nashua Selects End-to-End Workforce Management Solution from Kronos

CHELMSFORD, Mass., - The City of Nashua, the second-largest city in New Hampshire has selected an end-to-end workforce management suite of solutions from Kronos Incorporated to control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve productivity.

The City of Nashua selected the time and attendance, employee scheduling, and TeleStaff™ public safety scheduling solutions from Kronos. As labor costs represent one of the largest controllable expenses for local governments, Kronos was selected to automate processes to help achieve real-time visibility and control over labor-related decisions.

With Kronos, City of Nashua managers will be able to review and approve employee time quickly and easily as well as manage overtime more precisely. Also by accommodating a variety of schedules, including public safety employees’ varying shift lengths, Kronos will help achieve accuracy in the citywide scheduling process.

Additionally, all pay and work rules of the city including those in the city’s five separate bargaining unit contracts will be built into the Kronos automated system. This will allow all rules to be applied consistently across departments.

Donnalee Lozeau, mayor of the City of Nashua, says of TeleStaff, “We selected a partner that can help us with our mission of continued excellence in citizen services.”

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is the global leader in workforce management solutions that enable organizations to control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve workforce productivity. Tens of thousands of organizations in 80 countries - including more than half of the Fortune 1000® - use Kronos time and attendance, scheduling, absence management, HR and payroll, hiring, and labor analytics applications. To learn how Kronos uniquely delivers complete automation and high-quality information in an easy-to-use solution, visit www.kronos.com.