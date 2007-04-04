InterAct Offers Stand Alone NCIC Software, JavelinNCIC

InterAct Public Safety Systems has release the latest version of its NCIC interface, JavelinNCIC. JavelinNCIC allows for emergency officials to tap into local, state, and national databases to find a complete range of information in the Criminal Justice Information System.

InterAct Public Safety Systems, a leading provider of public safety software used by local, state, national, and international government agencies, understands the importance of “need to know” critical information for emergency officials; with that knowledge InterAct has released a new version of their NCIC interface, JavelinNCIC. JavelinNCIC provides access to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, a computerized index of criminal justice information, including: criminal record history information, fugitive, stolen properties, and missing persons.

Both novices and experts to the NCIC system easily perform complex transactions with JavelinNCIC with its easy-to-use interface. Color-coded fields indicate required information for an entry or query and help tools are built right into the interface. JavelinNCIC also permanently stores all system-wide transactions in a database and allows for past transactions to be viewed at any time.

JavelinNCIC from InterAct Public Safety Systems is offered as both a stand-alone application, or integrated with InterAct computer aided dispatch (CAD) system, eliminating the need for multiple workstations and duplicate data entry.

JavelinNCIC is available in two forms, query only and two way access. With query only, information can be requested from the JavelinNCIC database, however cannot be altered. With two-way access, information can be requested and changed, allowing for complete up to date information. JavelinNCIC also includes security measures such as user-permissions, ORI-permissions, and required user-entry field. It is configured to handle state requirements for logging on and off the state network, as well as any other security requirements mandated by the state.

“JavelinNCIC sets out to establish an efficient two way flow of information for emergency officials,” said Chip Hughes, project manager of JavelinNCIC. “Since it runs independently of any other program, customers can take advantage of a robust NCIC interface, without a costly investment.”



Since 1975, InterAct Public Safety Systems has been Making Connections for Life providing both stand-alone and fully integrated mission-critical public safety and homeland security systems and products. As the pioneers of the first three-screen E911 system 20 years ago, our passion for innovation is leading the way to Next Generation telephony, dispatch, records management, and mobile data systems. We're extending the definition of public safety with unique applications like intelligent digital video surveillance, alert notification, and crisis management systems. InterAct is a one-stop shop and sole point of contact for everything from furniture and hardware to large-scale custom system development. InterAct makes it possible for first responders from private, state, local and national agencies to decrease response times and increase their effectiveness in the communities they serve.


