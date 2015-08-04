MobilePD Launches Toronto Police Service Mobile Application

Toronto - MobilePD, Inc., the leading developer of law enforcement and public safety mobile applications, announced that it has partnered with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the largest municipal police service in Canada, to bring its leading application to help fight crime in Toronto. Entering Toronto, the fourth largest police service in North America, marks a milestone for MobilePD and further establishes it as the most trusted provider of public safety mobile applications.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the Toronto Police Service to the MobilePD family,” said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of MobilePD. “Since our beginning, we have worked to make local communities safer and increase cooperation between law enforcement agencies and citizens. We can’t wait to see how Toronto benefits from this technology.”

The Toronto Police Service chose MobilePD to develop its mobile application due to its industryleading technology that allows residents to stay informed and engaged by getting direct access to important TPS services. Specifically, the app provides support for victims and witnesses and keeps the public updated with alerts in the event of an emergency. Other features include station locations, crime prevention information, news updates and the ability to file certain reports online.

“The Toronto Police is extremely happy to have partnered with MobilePD,” said Ritesh Kotak, Project Lead, Toronto Police Service. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to engage with the Toronto community and this application was a natural progression.”

MobilePD, an Austin, Texas-based company, first expanded into the Canadian law enforcement market in 2013, when the Victoria Police Department launched its branded mobile application. “The growth of our service since the initial launch with Victoria PD has been incredible and we are now working with the top police departments across Canada. We are now poised to continue this tremendous growth and continue to expand further into the Canadian market,” said Jamieson Johnson, MobilePD’s Vice President of Business Development.

“Launching with the Toronto Police Service is a major milestone for MobilePD,” said Kasraie. “This furthers MobilePD’s reputation of being the premier mobile app developer in the law enforcement and public safety market.”

The Toronto Police Service app is free to download today on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace.

For more information, visit http://gomobilepd.com/.