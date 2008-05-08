New Product Module for TeleStaff™ Now Available

PDSI is please to announce a new product module for TeleStaff™ called Auctions™, automated shift, position and vacation bidding. With Auctions, employees are given more control over their schedules, and have better tracking capabilities during the bidding process while supervisors spend less time and resources conducting manual bidding and more time on high priority activities. Auctions works in tandem with TeleStaff and is designed to decrease time and effort spent on manual bidding. Contact a TeleStaff Sales Representative for a free online demonstration (800) 850-7374.