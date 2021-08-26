Create estimates, Send invoices, and Collect payments for Off/Extra-Duty Details

Once an estimate or invoice is sent, employers can pay online via credit/debit card or through secured ACH payments.

These payments can be deposited directly into either the agency’s bank account or the bank account of your officers.

If a job does not occur as scheduled (ex. An event is running late and the officer is asked to work an additional 2 hours), an invoice will be generated to settle the balance.

By allowing agencies to collect all payments electronically before the job even begins, PowerDetails ensures that the issues associated with cash payments are never a concern.



Basic

Ideal for small agencies that operate on a first-come-first-serve award process.

Included is our Fatigue Prevention Engine, Personnel Grouping, & Message Center — streamlining communication while saving your agency both time and money.

Professional

All the features of Basic, but adds our easy-to-use billing center and can integrate with your existing payroll system. Included is our robust reporting / analytic tracking — offering a fair & transparent

process to accommodate your own method of awarding jobs.

Enterprise

All the features of Professional, but for larger organizations and those in need of advanced policy enforcement and pre-billing features.

Included is our electronic invoicing options with estimate & invoice reconciliation and our event building tools — making staffing simple & more efficient.

Here are the various fees that may apply to a PowerDetails Pay transaction:

● Credit Card Processing Fee = 4.0%

● ACH Processing Fee = 0.8%

● ACH Fee Cap = $5.00

Agencies can decide to either pay the processing fee themselves or collect the fees from the vendors/customers.

Here’s an example, with a $100 invoice…

The Agency Pays

The customer makes an ACH payment of $100.00, then $0.80 of the total goes towards the processing fee before depositing the remaining $99.20 into the agency’s bank account.

The Customer Pays

The customer makes an ACH payment of $100.00 and sees an additional charge for $0.80, which goes towards the processing fee. The $0.80 will then show as an additional line item on their invoice, similar to a convenience fee you’d find when paying a utility bill online. Their card is then processed for the total amount of $100.80.

