STANLEY Security launches Managed Services Program, mobile app for intelligent security automation

INDIANAPOLIS — STANLEY Security, a leading global manufacturer and integrator of comprehensive security solutions, launched a Managed Services Program (MSP) today as part of its STANLEY IntelAssure™, Powered by Viakoo, intelligent security automation platform.

“We’re excited to launch our Managed Services Program and its Customer Success Team, which together will provide customers with a new level of customized security” said Kyle Gordon, STANLEY Security Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Our technology specialists can detect and diagnose threats in near real time and execute the needed security fix while the customer stays focused on their business.”

The program’s new Camera Firmware Update Manager (CFUM) takes automated detection to a new level. CFUM identifies where hackers can infiltrate a vulnerable surveillance device and gives STANLEY’s Customer Success specialists the ability to update unprotected devices and help protect malware from infiltrating the company’s security network.

“We know that cybersecurity is a growing business need,” Gordon said. “Our Camera Firmware Update Manager proactively detects cyber issues within a company’s security infrastructure so that our Customer Success Team can then make cyber hygiene updates across a global network of devices with the simple click of a button.”

STANLEY’s IntelAssure security automation platform will also be available in both Android and iOS mobile apps so security personnel get the same near real time visibility of infrastructure configuration, device health and repair ticket status through the convenience of their mobile device.

“Our new Camera Firmware Update Manager, along with the Customer Success Team within our new Managed Services Program and the convenience of mobile access will give executive security personnel the tools they need to be confident their systems are void of downtime,” Gordon said.

STANLEY’s IntelAssure platform together with the company’s new Managed Services Program is intelligent security automation that allows businesses, schools, restaurants, retail and more to reduce labor costs, increase operational efficiencies and alleviate security compliance concerns with access to the most up-to-date technology in the field. For more information on any of STANLEY’s innovative solutions, services or mobile apps, please visit www.stanleysecurity.com.

About STANLEY Security

About STANLEY Security