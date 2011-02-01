TeleStaff Gains Unparalleled Traction in 2010 New Customers and Go-Lives Remain Strong in Fourth Quarter

Irvine, Calif. – Principal Decision Systems International (PDSI) announces its end of year review for TeleStaff highlighting the company’s outstanding results in areas of service, support, product development, and sales. Additionally, the company announces that in the fourth quarter, 28 customers went into production with TeleStaff and 20 new customers procured the solution.

2010 Full-Year Highlights:

• Record number of go-live customers - 120 customers went into production with TeleStaff. This record-breaking achievement is attributed to PDSI’s highly successful 90 day accelerated deployment, a process that is specifically designed to increase customers’ return on investment through expeditious yet thorough implementation to ensure all project objectives are met. Once deployed, customers are then placed on a growth path to fully leverage their technology investment by deploying more advanced system capabilities as their needs evolve;

• Expanded technical support team - due to rapid client growth, PDSI added additional product experts to its world-class technical support team, deepening its commitment to excellence in customer support;

• New Web-based product innovation - PDSI rolled out a new Web-based Timecard feature in TeleStaff to streamline time collection and payroll submission processes as well as to eliminate manual timesheets and data entry;

• More TeleStaff features on the Web - PDSI significantly expanded the number of TeleStaff staffer and end user features available on its hosted Web solution, TeleStaff Web Access 3;

• New version release – PDSI released TeleStaff version 2.6 which offers customers over 60 new product enhancements;

• Increased market share - Nearly 60 new clients joined our customer roster extending PDSI’s position as the leading provider of public safety and utility scheduling, communication, and time management solutions.

About TeleStaff

Currently, TeleStaff supports over 600 public safety and utilities customers in North America. Through patented scheduling technology capable of incorporating rules and procedures, TeleStaff streamlines scheduling organization-wide, while controlling costs and ensuring compliance with collective bargaining agreements, labor laws, and other organization policies. Other features include built-in communication capabilities and self-service employee access. For information about TeleStaff or to schedule an online demonstration, contact TeleStaff’s Sales Department at (800) 850-7374.

About PDSI

Principal Decision Systems International (PDSI) is a recognized leader in workforce management solutions. The company’s products merge advanced employee scheduling and time management automation with communication capabilities enabling organizations to optimize staffing, manage outbound and inbound communications, streamline routine workflow, control labor costs, and comply with regulatory policies. Hundreds of organizations in the United States and Canada rely on PDSI solutions to help drive increased operational efficiency and workforce productivity. The company’s headquarters are located in Irvine, California.

For more information, visit www.pdsi-software.com, www.telestaff.com or www.utilityscheduling.com.