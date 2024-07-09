Versaterm empowers agencies across California in enhancing community engagement and trust

PRESS RELEASE

OTTAWA, Canada — Versaterm , a global public safety solutions leader, is empowering agencies across California in initiatives to enhance community engagement, goodwill, and mutual trust through technology. Agencies, such as the Grover Beach Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, and Tustin Police Department, are leveraging Versaterm’s SPIDR Tech solution to provide crime victims, reporting parties, and other community members with automated incident updates and the ability to supply feedback on their interactions with their first responder professionals. The deployment of SPIDR Tech across the state enhances service, including incident response and transparency for community members. Learn more about how agencies in California are using SPIDR Tech.

The agencies cover a diverse population from the Bay area to the Los Angeles metro area, including global industry-leading businesses, international events, and popular tourist attractions. They must accommodate multiple languages, geographies, and requests to serve the community the way they want to be served. Leveraging best-in-class Versaterm technology enables agencies to offer an efficient and effective experience to the public through enhanced communication and feedback options.

In 2022, the Grover Beach Police Department began using Versaterm’s community engagement technology. This enables automated updates for crime victims and collects community feedback to measure service improvement.

“As a very early adopter, the Grover Beach Police Department continues to be a huge fan,” said Commander Jim Munro, Grover Beach Police Department. “It provides real-time customer service information and assists us daily to provide our community the best possible service. Without it, it would be hard for us to operate as an agency.”

The El Cajon Police Department values community input via Versaterm technology. They use positive feedback to boost staff morale and reinforce best practices during training reinforcement, especially when officers go above and beyond.

“Versaterm’s platform provides us with real-time feedback from the community,” said Craig Groll, Communications Manager, El Cajon Police Department. “We share the positive feedback with our department personnel, which helps them understand the impact their role plays in the community. The negative feedback is evaluated appropriately and allows us to resolve additional community concerns that may have gone unreported.”

With first responders nationwide facing stressful situations daily, Versaterm’s community engagement platform gives them the recognition they deserve in service to their community. First responders and their supervisors gain visibility into public sentiment about their agency and quality of service.

“The most useful tool we have seen thus far is the overwhelmingly positive feedback our community members have given to our officers and dispatchers,” said Lieutenant Ryan Coe of the Tustin Police Department. “I find us frequently placing commendations into our employees’ personnel file.”

The solution is designed to help enhance communications between agencies and their communities while reducing administrative calls. Moreover, SPIDR Tech’s mobile-friendly surveys enable agencies to gather valuable feedback for analysis to drive operational improvements and demonstrate their commitment to service excellence. This exceptional care can translate into goodwill with the community.

“Communities today have come to expect a higher standard of transparency, communication, and service from organizations they engage with, including public safety agencies,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer, Versaterm. “We are proud to support these innovative agencies as they reimagine the future of community interactions through the power of automation, data, and analytics.”

