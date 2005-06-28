Stalker Radar Introduces the Spectre III Radar Detector

PLANO, Texas – Stalker Radar announced that it is the exclusive United States source for the Spectre III Radar Detector.

With radar detectors illegal in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, and completely prohibited in all commercial motor vehicles across the United States by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Regulation 392.71, the Spectre III is the sensible addition to any patrol vehicle.

The Spectre III detects radar detectors by sensing microwave “leakage” from the devices. The Spectre III is capable of detecting all radar detectors certified for use in the United States by the Federal Communications Commission as of December 2004, including models that feature “cloaking” and “VG-2 Alert.”

The Spectre III mounts on the vehicle’s windshield and can be rotated a full 360 degrees. It can monitor traffic in front or behind in either stationary or moving mode.

The device displays signal strength and features operator-adjustable gain and signal volume controls as well as automatic high-temperature shutoff. Learn more about the Spectre III at: www.stalkerradar.com/rdd or email sales@stalkerradar.com

Read the FMCSA regulation at: www.fmcsa.dot.gov/rules-regulations/administration/fmcsr/392.71.htm