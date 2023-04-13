NYPD signs contract with Knightscope, plans to leverage robots for policing

Mayor Adams and Commissioner Sewell Announce Plans to Leverage Robots for Policing; Robot Roadshow Serves as Backdrop for NYC Press Event in the Big Apple

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Knightscope, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that the City of New York Police Department signed a pilot contract for Knightscope’s K5 robot to begin patrolling in a Manhattan subway station this summer.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Keechant Sewell, police commissioner of the City of New York, and Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of Department and NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed service member, together spoke about the implementation of new technologies to protect the citizens of New York. Watch the press conference here.

“Technology is here, and we cannot be afraid of it,” said Mayor Adams at a press conference in Times Square. “We are scanning the globe on finding technology that will ensure this city is safe for New Yorkers, visitors and whomever is here. If we were not willing to move forward and use technology on how to properly keep cities safe, then you will not keep up with those who are doing harmful things to hurt New Yorkers.”

Knightscope’s technologies have already been successfully deployed by other police departments, with one Los Angeles County, California, agency praising the Company for reducing crime in a popular public park. Knightscope offers public safety officials an effective way to augment their agencies, which in many cases are already strained by significant recruiting challenges. The robots are fun, engaging, photographic and respectful of everyone’s privacy, making them ideal candidates to support policing across the United States.

“As a native New Yorker (born in Queens!), this is a particularly proud and emotional day for me,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “From the day of that terrible attack on our city some two decades ago, I dedicated my life to better securing our country. To be trusted with the incredible responsibility of helping my hometown is truly a dream come true.”

ROBOT ROADSHOW LANDS IN TIMES SQUARE

