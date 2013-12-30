21 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 56 Expand Systems in Q3

Agencies choose Spillman for intelligence-led policing tools, efficient jail and evidence management

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – 21 public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the third quarter of 2013, joining the more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 37 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 56 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

The Bloomington Police Department in Indiana will host a shared system with 11 agencies throughout Monroe County, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. This consolidated system will streamline data sharing between each agency, assisting dispatch in reducing the response times of service calls, and serving the county’s population of more than 140,000 residents. Along with shared records management, this county-wide system will also feature intelligence-led policing tools like Spillman’s CompStat Management Dashboard. This module will allow the agencies to analyze trends and patterns using information from their Spillman database, by presenting the information in easy-to-understand formats and reports. These agencies can use this information to compare statistics over time and make proactive decisions on how to best utilize their resources.

In Washington, the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office has added Spillman’s Jail Management module to streamline their jail processes. This module will assist in booking procedures, inmate tracking and assessment, and billing. They have also purchased Spillman’s Swanson Commissary interface to assist in managing inmate purchases by tracking commissary transactions, summarizing purchase and sales activities through detailed reports, managing supplier accounts, and providing inventory control. The Sheriff’s Office will also be able to increase efficiency by taking advantage of tight integration with their existing Spillman modules, giving personnel access to a single database which can help eliminate the need to re-enter jail and law records.

The Hazel Crest Police Department in Illinois has purchased the Evidence Bar Code & Audit Interface module and the Evidence Management module. These modules will help Hazel Crest PD inventory and audit evidence for tracking purposes. They will be able to track the status of evidence, such as its current location, movement, and the custody of evidence, providing a history from the time the agency receives items until the disposal or release of those items.

Spillman Technologies is a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 sheriff’s offices, correctional facilities, police departments, communication centers, fire departments, and nationwide. Since 1982, Spillman has been exclusively dedicated to creating public safety software, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

