911 Companies team up: Experiential learning now available to PROQA users

SALT LAKE CITY — Priority Dispatch Corp.™ (PDC™) and Professional Pride, Inc. have teamed up to bring ProQA® users an enhanced training experience with a new version of the 9-1-1 Reality PLUS ProQA multi-tasking phone and radio simulator.

Trainees using 9-1-1 Reality ProQA simulators practice protocol through Case Entry and Key Questions in an environment that allows trainees to learn from their mistakes without jeopardizing the health, well-being, and safety of the callers and responders. Learners gain valuable confidence and experience before taking their first real 911 call through practice with selecting the correct Chief Complaint, providing Pre-Arrival Instructions (PAIs) and Post-Dispatch Instructions (PDIs), and transmitting key information to responders.

Also, 9-1-1 Reality PLUS ProQA assists with quality assurance (QA) and minimizes risk by tracking and documenting trainee learning, performance, feedback, and progress. The trainer will know sooner during the process whether a trainee can put his or her IAED™ certification knowledge into practice on phones and radio.

“9-1-1 Reality PLUS ProQA elevates trainee skills in working through ProQA protocols,” said Sue Pivetta, President, 9-1-1 Professional Pride, Inc. “Learners put into practice the knowledge gained from their IAED certification. They can bring the know-how to show with ‘floor-ready, pre CAD’ training and documentation.”

PDC created an abbreviated training license that can be added to 9-1-1 Reality PLUS ProQA stations. 9-1-1 Professional Pride, Inc. is a company offering training and management products and services to the emergency communications industry. The organization is located in Washington state. For more information, visit 911Trainer.com or call 253-435-0911.

PDC developed the Priority Dispatch System™ (PDS™) that includes the Medical Priority Dispatch System™ (MPDS®), the Fire Priority Dispatch System™ (FPDS®), the Police Priority Dispatch System™ (PPDS®), and the Emergency Communication Nurse System™ (ECNS™). Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, discover more about PDC by visiting prioritydispatch.net or by calling 801-363-9127.

About PDC

Priority Dispatch Corp.™ provides research-based protocol solutions to emergency call centers in medical, fire, police, and nurse triage disciplines. PDC is the only dispatch system provider with an in-house research and development organization and the approval of a recognized body of industry experts, the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™).