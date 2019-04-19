Addison Police Department implements Mark43 cloud-based Records Management System to bring efficiency and data-sharing to public safety processes

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software provider, today announced that the Addison Police Department has signed on to implement Mark43’s cloud-based Records Management System (RMS) instead of legacy providers. The Mark43 RMS supports a variety of law enforcement operations, including evidence collection, police report writing, investigative work, and crime analysis.

Mark43’s RMS brings public safety into the future by enabling connections that may previously not have existed. Within a department, the platform allows for data input from police officers, 911 dispatchers, and administrative personnel all in one place. Additionally, the cloud-based system enables police officers to access or input data using their phones or computers out in the field, saving them hours of report writing at a desk and providing invaluable information in critical moments. Using the same software as nearby agencies also makes it easier for Addison to share information with partner agencies.

The Mark43 RMS system is built to meet modern government standards for crime reporting such as the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), and will seamlessly integrate with the agency’s existing systems and partners within the North Texas Emergency Communication Center (NTECC), which serves the cities of Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, and Coppell. The technology, hosted on AWS GovCloud, is also compliant with the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) and Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2).

This partnership comes in a time of dizzying momentum for Mark43 in which the company has announced two new clients – Lafayette Parish in Louisiana and nearby Carrollton PD in Texas – in the past two weeks alone. Over the past few months, Mark43 has also built out its ecosystem of tech offerings by partnering with leading public safety tech providers including Callyo, SPIDR Tech, and Carbyne. This combination of product and client growth signifies an unprecedented and meaningful change for the public safety industry as a whole.

“Above all, the Addison Police Department is dedicated to providing premier law enforcement services to our community,” said Paul Spencer, Chief of the Addison Police Department. “Mark43 is giving us access to the same technology being used by our nation’s largest agencies and, on top of that, guaranteeing constant updates to make sure service always improves.”

“We are proud to partner with Addison PD to drive public safety processes into the twenty-first century,” said Scott Crouch, CEO & Co-Founder of Mark43. “Our RMS saves departments countless hours per year on report writing. In public safety, those hours are mission-critical, and we look forward to bringing much-needed efficiency to agencies everywhere.”

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.