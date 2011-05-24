Avtec Marketing Communications Manager Selected to Join IWCE Advisory Committee

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) is the pre-eminent wireless communications systems event for the working world.

Gilbert, SC – Avtec, the leading provider of mission-critical console systems in North America, is pleased to announce Melissa Birdsong, marketing communications manager, has been selected to join the Advisory Committee for the International Wireless Communications Expo, IWCE. The mission of the committee is to offer input on the direction and strategy for the 2012 expo.

“Avtec has supported IWCE for numerous years. It has been one of our most successful events. I am excited to offer input for the future of IWCE,” said Birdsong.

Birdsong has served as marketing communications manager with Avtec for six years with over 23 years’ experience in the marketing communications field.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec, Inc. is the leading provider of mission-critical console systems in North America. With a world-wide customer base, Avtec serves customers in Public Safety, Airline, Railroad, Utility and Government markets. Based on open standards, Avtec offers migration paths from legacy platforms to VoIP systems. Since the delivery of our first console in 1981, Avtec has earned a 30-year unblemished record in providing innovative, reliable console solutions for mission critical applications.

About IWCE

IWCE is a national exposition offering government agencies, public safety professionals, enterprise users, wireless service providers, IT professionals and dealers the ability to learn about all aspects of convergent communications. The conference consists of five days of workshops, sessions and networking opportunities to provide these industries with the tools they need to become more efficient, work faster and more profitably and to stay ahead of the competition.