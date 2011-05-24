Avtec Puts Scout Console to the Test During SIPit28

Gilbert, SC – Avtec Inc., the leading provider of mission-critical console systems in North America, joined 54 delegates representing 19 companies and 10 countries for the SIPit 28 event held April 11-15 in Huntsville, Ala. The SIPit, or Session Initiation Protocol Interoperability Test, is a weeklong event where attendees bring their SIP implementations to ensure they work together. SIPit is a driving force shaping Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) into a globally interoperable protocol for real-time Internet communication services.

“Avtec is committed to thoroughly testing our implementation and proving conformance with the SIP protocol. Attending SIPit is valuable to us because we get the unique opportunity to test out existing, enhanced, and new products in a closed door, cooperative environment,” said Michael Cooley, Avtec’s chief research engineer.

There were 40 distinct implementations during this year’s SIPit. The roles represented (some implementations act in more than one role) included: 34 endpoints, 6 proxy/registrars/b2bua/sbcs, and 1 dedicated event server. Approximately 68% of the implementations present supported Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Avtec tested its Scout console product which uses SIP for all of its telephony interfacing, including SIP extensions from Internet Protocol (IP) PBX’s and SIP gateways for Foreign eXchange Office (FXO)/T1 public switched telephone network (PSTN) access. Scout is a true VoIP console system and all its components may be distributed over a LAN/WAN infrastructure using standard Ethernet. Scout performs all the necessary functions of a traditional console yet operates on a network.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec, Inc. is the leading provider of mission-critical console systems in North America. With a world-wide customer base, Avtec serves customers in Public Safety, Airline, Railroad, Utility and Government markets. Based on open standards, Avtec offers migration paths from legacy platforms to VoIP systems. Since the delivery of our first console in 1981, Avtec has earned a 30-year unblemished record in providing innovative, reliable console solutions for mission critical applications.