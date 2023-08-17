Hexagon appoints Mattias Tidebrink to lead APAC region for safety, infrastructure & geospatial division

New leadership to bolster Hexagon’s long-time commitment to Asia Pacific business

MELBOURNE, Australia — Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division recently named Mattias Tidebrink to head the division’s Asia Pacific (APAC) region. He will be responsible for setting the strategic direction, focusing on long-term growth and profitability.

“Appointing a leader of Tidebrink’s caliber underscores the importance that we place on the APAC region, where we have operated for more than 30 years,” said Steven Cost, president, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division.

Hexagon serves customers in the APAC region across a multitude of industries, with the Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division supporting critical services – from public safety to utilities to government, transportation and beyond. The division’s extensive list of customers includes the Australian Federal Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Royal Automobile Club of Victoria, Endeavor Energy and Chiyoda Corporation.

Tidebrink brings extensive experience in sales and services in public safety and security throughout the APAC region. For the past 15 years, he has been with Motorola Solutions, most recently serving as vice president of APAC sales for video security and AI. He holds a master’s degree in computer science.

“Hexagon has long been known as a global leader in technology solutions that make our world a better, more sustainable place,” Tidebrink said. “It is an honor to be entrusted to not only uphold this legacy, but to make it even stronger in the future.”

Tidebrink assumed the role of senior vice president, APAC, on July 17. He will be based in Australia and report directly to division president Steven Cost.

To learn more about Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, visit the website.

Contact:

Emily Arnold

Senior Global Communications Manager

Tel: +1 256.730.2582

Email: Emily.arnold@hexagon.com

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division improves the resilience and sustainability of the world’s critical services and infrastructure. Our solutions turn complex data about people, places and assets into meaningful information and capabilities for better, faster decision-making in public safety, utilities, defense, transportation and government.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB