HigherGround integrates with Priority Dispatch to simplify the QA process

Access Capture911 recordings directly from AQUA user interface

CANOGA PARK, Calif. — Critical communications technology pioneer HigherGround has partnered with Priority Dispatch to simplify the quality assurance process. The HigherGround Capture911 recording solution integrates with Priority Dispatch’s AQUA Evolution product using an Application Program Interface (API) to exchange data. Interactions recorded with Capture911 can now be accessed and searched directly from the AQUA user interface, with just the click of a button.

“Our public safety customers will be thrilled with this integration because it allows supervisors to be much more efficient in conducting quality assurance evaluations,” states Terry Ryan, President and CEO of HigherGround. With Aqua Evolution and Capture911, public safety answering point (PSAP) supervisors can document the quality of service telecommunicators provide to the community, as well as determine compliance with recommended quality assurance standards from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED), Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

In addition, supervisors have the ability to playback and evaluate interactions which require additional scrutiny, based on characteristics collected from both Priority Dispatch ProQA and the CAD system. The random sampling of recorded interactions is no longer necessary, as the Aqua Evolution integration allows for targeted incident review based on the nature and/or severity of a particular interaction.

For more information on this integration, visit HigherGround at booth #1282 at APCO International’s Annual Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL, August 15-16, 2016.

About HigherGround

HigherGround provides reliable recording for critical communications in Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operations. Our multi-channel recording and incident reconstruction solutions transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling decisions with certainty to optimize operations, enhance operator performance and reduce costs. HigherGround – a proven industry standard – is the OEM recording product of choice for several major companies, and has been deployed in more than 1000 PSAP operations in the past decade.

About Priority Dispatch

Priority Dispatch Corp. provides research-based protocol solutions to emergency call centers in medical, fire, police, and nurse triage disciplines. PDC is the only dispatch system provider with an in-house research and development organization and the approval of a recognized body of industry experts, the IAED.