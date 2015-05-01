IAED Celebrates Outstanding Emergency Telecommunicators at Annual Navigator Education Conference

Las Vegas—The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™) acknowledged the extraordinary achievements of longtime advocates and the power of the unified protocols through several awards presented during its annual NAVIGATOR conference held April 29–May 1.

EMD James Domeier with Allina Health EMS Communication Center (Minn.) received the Infor-sponsored 2015 Dispatcher of the Year Award in absentia. Domeier, also a specialist first class with the Minnesota Army National Guard, is currently deployed to Egypt. Angela Fox of Allina Systems accepted the award on Domeier’s behalf.

“The award is meaningful to me, as it reminds me of the grand system that I am a part of,” Domeier said. “For I am but one moving piece of many that works so well together.”

The IAED Pioneer Award was presented at the April 27 Instructor Appreciation Reception honoring 26 instructors who were the first Academy-certified instructors in their disciplines.

“The instructors receiving the award this year have been instrumental in helping the Protocols spread around the world,” said Jeff Clawson, M.D., creator of the emergency dispatch protocols. “They believed in the protocols from the very beginning and have been tireless in teaching tens of thousands of dispatchers to ensure that the citizens in their communities receive the very best emergency, health, and social services possible.”

Dave Massengale received the inaugural Instructor of the Year Award, recognizing his talents and dedication in presenting EMD and EFD certification courses and mentoring new instructors.

Culminating NAVIGATOR festivities, the Dr. Jeff Clawson Leadership Award (also sponsored by Infor) was presented to the 11 members that comprise IAED’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Committee. The CBRN

group develops emergency protocol procedures and tools for use during major potentially cataclysmic events.

“In 2003, the world was confronted by the SARS outbreak that got the attention of the EMS and Dispatch community—big time,” Dr. Clawson said. “This essential group, started shortly thereafter by the IAED, filled the void of monitoring, identifying, collating, evaluating, and making direct recommendations to the making of, or modifying, dispatch protocols addressing rapidly occurring outbreaks that included swine flu (H1N1), avian flu (H5N1), MERS, and Ebola — in a very rapid fashion, and an accurate, unified manner. This updated protocol information was quickly and efficiently released to over 2,900 communications centers, in 43 countries, in only weeks and sometimes, days.”

About the IAED

The IAED is the world’s foremost standard-setting, certification-granting organization for emergency communications with over 57,000 members in 45 countries. More than 3,000 communication centers in 21 languages employ IAED’s protocols and training in medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage dispatching. Of those, nearly 200 comm. centers have become Accredited Centers of Excellence (ACEs).

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.