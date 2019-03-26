Lafayette Parish Communication District selects Mark43 to bring the first multi-agency CAD to the state of Louisiana

Mark43’s cloud-based technology will enable parish-wide data sharing hosted on AWS CJIS and SOC 2-compliant cloud in Louisiana.

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, has launched a new partnership with the Lafayette Parish Communication District. This marks the first cloud-based multi-agency Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) in the state of Louisiana, bringing parish-wide data sharing for law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services.

Mark43 CAD is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in compliance with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and SOC 2 security requirements. In addition to being secure, Mark43’s cloud technology is redundant, bringing essential flexibility to emergency services. Since the Lafayette Parish Communication District manages and oversees emergency calls for service and homeland security matters, Mark43’s cloud-based technology will be useful in keeping Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) up and running during situations like floods, hurricanes, ice storms and any other incidents.

The Lafayette Parish Communication District also selected Mark43 due to the cloud-based technology’s efficient and cost-effective benefits for dispatchers. One prominent example is Mark43 CAD’s configurable command line, which enables dispatchers to set up keyboard shortcuts in ways that are intuitive to their current workflows. This will reduce training costs and time, while boosting morale during the transition to a new system.

The partnership with the Lafayette Parish Communication District signals an important step in Mark43’s mission to drive industry progress. Over the past year, Mark43 has established new partnerships with over thirty tech-forward public safety departments, ranging in size from the Hawthorne Police Department in California to the Boston Police Department in Massachusetts, to replace antiquated systems with modern cloud-based software. Mark43 has also partnered with fellow industry-leading tech providers, including SPIDR Tech, Carbyne, and RapidSOS, in order to maximize product offerings and technological capabilities for clients.

“We are excited for the increased collaboration and flexibility that Mark43’s cloud technology will enable in our Parish today and in the years to come,” said Craig Stansbury, Director of the Lafayette Parish Communication District. “We are always working to equip our telecommunicators, dispatchers and emergency responders with the tools that they need to best serve and protect our communities. Now, they can share data effectively and securely within and across agencies whenever the need arises.”

“We are thrilled to power public safety processes for the entire Lafayette Parish Communication District,” commented Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO Scott Crouch. “Emergencies leave no room for inefficiency. That’s why we build our technology to support and connect everyone involved in the public safety process, from the dispatchers in the emergency communication centers to the first responders out in the field.”

