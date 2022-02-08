We are very excited to announce the newly created Lathrop, CA Police Department has selected RIMS and will join as a multi-agency setup with Ripon Police Department. The agency will use CAD/RMS, Mobiles, iRIMS, Mapping, PropRoom, Citizen RIMS, and Collaborate! Join us in welcoming this new agency to the RIMS family!

About RIMS by Sun Ridge Systems

Premier software. Best support. Now approaching 40 YEARS of service to the law enforcement and public safety community, Sun Ridge Systems provides 19 fully integrated software applications to support your agency. RIMS is an easy-to-use application packed with benefits including: