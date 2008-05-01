Locution Systems, Inc. Receives Commission to Provide Automated Dispatching and Fire Station Alerting to City of Columbus, Ohio

Locution Systems’ automated 911 dispatching technology proven to speed response times to fires and medical emergencies

GOLDEN, Colo. — Locution Systems, Inc., a provider of advanced, automated public safety dispatching, zoned dispatching, and fire station alerting and control technology, today announced that it has been commissioned to provide CADVoice(R), its automated dispatching and fire station alerting system, to the city of Columbus, Ohio. Locution Systems’ automated dispatching and fire station alerting technologies will be installed in 50 fire stations in the city of Columbus.

“Today, more and more cities face budget tightening that prevents the hiring of additional emergency dispatchers,” noted Glenn Neal, Locution Systems’ president, founder, and chief technology officer. “By adding automated dispatching to their array of 911 technology, cities and counties can distribute an emergency dispatch to a fire/EMS crew more quickly -- which speeds response times and often can improve the outcome of the emergency.”

How Locution Systems’ automated dispatching works

The dispatching portion of the CADVoice(R) system automatically creates and sends a clear, accent-neutral dispatch announcement about a fire or medical emergency to designated fire rescue and emergency medical stations and/or rescue units in the field.

This announcement is created when 911 dispatchers have reviewed and approved the emergency information generated by the emergency communications center’s Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD) system. The CADVoice(R) automated dispatch (assembled and spoken by the computer) is sent to the designated rescue units that will respond to the fire, accident, or medical emergency -- and tells them the nature and location of the emergency, and well as which crews are assigned to respond. This process typically happens in milliseconds.

Simultaneous with the CADVoice(R) dispatch announcement at the designated fire station, the system also can automatically activate alarms and display status information on display devices in the fire station, activate garage bay doors, and more.

About Locution Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Locution Systems, Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of automated dispatching, zoned dispatching, and fire station alerting and control technologies for public safety applications (fire and EMS). Locution Systems’ CADVoice(R) automated dispatching technology is based on the most advanced voice technology on the market today, and works as a complement to today’s computer-aided dispatching systems in 911 centers. Locution Systems’ products are being used in small, medium, and large cities and counties in the United States and Canada -- and have been proven to speed response times to fires and medical emergencies, as well as reduce “call stacking” when 911 centers experience a high volume of calls, dispatcher stress, and operational costs. Locution can be reached at (303) 932-0014, or http://www.locution.com/.

CADVoice(R) is a registered trademark of Locution Systems, Inc.

Source: Locution Systems, Inc.

Contact

Courtney DeWinter of DeWinter Communications, Inc.,

+1-303-572-8180, Courtney@dewintercomm.com, for Locution Systems, Inc.

Web site: http://www.locution.com/