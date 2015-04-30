National Guardsman Honored as 2015 Dispatcher of the Year at Navigator

LAS VEGAS—EMD James Domeier with Allina Health EMS (Minn.) is the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch’s® (IAED™) recipient of the NAVIGATOR 2015 Dispatcher of the Year Award.

Presented to Domeier on April 29 during the Opening Session of the IAED’s annual NAVIGATOR conference, the yearly award — sponsored this year by Infor — recognizes a telecommunicator for his or her outstanding performance. Criteria for the accolade include compliance to protocol, teamwork, initiative to further professionalism and education, and ability to work well under stress.

“Jim’s experience and calm demeanor when doing Pre-Arrival Instructions (PAIs) make these stressful encounters easier for those calling 9-1-1,” said Brent Baker, Operations Supervisor at Allina Health EMS, in Domeier’s nomination materials.

Domeier, who is also a specialist first class with the Minnesota Army National Guard, is currently deployed to Egypt, and accepted the award in absentia.

“This award is meaningful to me, as it reminds me of the grand system that I am a part of,” Domeier said. “For I am but one moving piece of many that works so well together. Working as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher has been nothing short of extraordinary. I do not consider my time at Allina Health EMS a job, but my career.”

Carlynn Page, IAED Associate Director, said that the IAED Dispatcher of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to further the values and mission of the Academy.

“This year’s award recipient has done that on so many levels,” Page said, citing Domeier’s consistently high EMD compliance levels and numerous related accolades. “These attributes distinguish him as the 2015 Dispatcher of the Year. I personally wish to thank him for his service and pray for his safe return.”

The IAED presents seven annual NAVIGATOR conferences around the world as an educational venue for those in medical, fire, and police emergency communications professions. Attendees gain valuable knowledge from industry experts, enjoy networking with fellow professionals, and exchange experiences and ideas. NAVIGATOR 2015 is being held April 29–May 1 at the Las Vegas Paris Hotel & Casino.

