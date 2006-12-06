Palos Verdes Estates Police Department to Implement High-Tech Software System

SALT LAKE CITY - The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department in Los Angeles County, Calif., is preparing to implement a new public safety software system from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

The new software system will modernize the department’s operations and integrate the efforts of its many divisions.

“We will be changing from an archaic system to a state-of-the-art computer-aided dispatch and records management system,” said Captain Mark Velez, who oversees the department’s Uniformed Patrol Officers, Traffic Bureau, K-9 Corps, and Special Operations. “Every aspect of our department’s dispatching and records management will be transformed. … everything from data entry, property management, dispatching of officers, report writing, and crime analysis will be changed for the better.”

With such a broad impact on law enforcement efforts, it was critical that the department choose a reliable and innovative solution.

“After an extensive search for an all-in-one computer-aided dispatch and records management system, Spillman was the natural choice,” said Velez. “Several things helped us decide on Spillman including the company’s track record, their customer service, and the fact they provide all their own products and services.”

According to Velez, the transition has been a smooth one for department personnel, including the novice technical users. He said the department’s biggest challenge so far is transitioning eager employees over to the new system.

“In this situation, all of the employees want to change,” said Velez. “They have seen what Spillman can do and they are more than ready to change over.”

“We are pleased Palos Verdes Estates Police Department selected Spillman to help update its information management processes,” said Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “We look forward to meeting the department’s needs with our integrated, high-tech solutions.”

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department will begin using the new system in early 2007. The department joins 23 other public safety agencies in California currently using Spillman’s software.

“The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is excited to join the Spillman family,” said Chief Daniel Dreiling.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.